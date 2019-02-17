MARY GAIL STROBEL
June 2, 1939 ˜ January 30, 2019
Mary Gail Strobel, of Vancouver, WA, passed away January 30, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. Born Mary Gail Connolly in Portland, OR on June 2, 1939, she was the oldest daughter of Thomas and Beryl Connolly.
Mary Gail was married to Roger Strobel and they had two children, Darrell and Nancy.
She attended Immaculata Academy in Portland.
Mary Gail is remembered as a “mom” by so many people. She was a teacher’s assistant in the Evergreen School District helping special education children. She loved helping kids.
Mary Gail is survived by her daughter, Nancy; brother, Patrick; sisters, JoAnn andEileen; her daughter-in-law, Mariana; family members, Jim, Josh and Cara; and many other beloved nieces, nephews and family who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; son, Darrell; and brothers, Thomas, Billy and Michael.
Mary Gail’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., February 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
6600 Highland Dr
Vancouver, WA 98661
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019