MARY FRANCIS HYMAS
May 8, 1939 ˜ November 3, 2020
Mary Francis Hymas, 81, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Mary was born May 8, 1939, to Myrtle and George Bush in Lockwood, MO.
She moved with her family to Vancouver in her early teens. Just a few short years later, she met the love of her life, Neil Hymas, through mutual family friends. They were wed April 10, 1959, and went on to have three sons, Patrick, Michael and Robert.
Mary spent her life dedicated to being a wonderful mother and homemaker. She excelled at propping up her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives; which Included the lives of her grandchildren.
Mary always loved watching the birds outside her windows, the smell of lilacs in the air and diving into a good book. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found at her local Vancouver library.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Neil; brothers, Frank and Kyle; grandson, Daniel; and granddaughter, Tami.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne; sister, Hazel; three sons and their families.
A small private memorial was held for Mary at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Nov. 12. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to one of Mary’s favorite places, Fort Vancouver Regional Library at http://www.fvrlfoundation.org/
... or a local library of your choosing.
She will be greatly missed.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits