MARY FRANCES (BENNETT) BILLY

June 17, 1933 ˜ December 20, 2019



Mary Frances (Bennett) Billy passed away on December 20, 2019, after more than a decade-long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was born June 17, 1933 in Hughes County, OK; the 4th of 5 children born to John David and Minnie Daniels Bennett. Her mother was an original enrollee of the Choctaw Nation, and Mary was proud of her Native American Heritage. She grew up in farming and cattle ranching country of southeastern Oklahoma; born in the Dust Bowl era, growing up during the hard times of World War II.

She had a life-long love of reading, as well as music. She sang in her church as a child, and later in high school voice competition. She graduated from Stuart High School in 1951.

Mary wed Harry Robert (Bob) Kittle, in August 1952. They had 3 children: Paula M. Lacy, Lisa Kate Wardle and Harry Robert Kittle, Jr. They divorced after 20 years of marriage. Mary wed Haskell E. Billy in 1974. She was widowed in 1978, and never remarried.

Mary was a civilian employed at Tinker Air Force Base in OK for 17 years, retiring in 1998. She moved to Vancouver, WA after retirement to be closer to family. She loved the Pacific Northwest, remaining in Clark County till the end of her life.

She loved bird watching, travel, crossword puzzles, and movies. She avidly followed golf and tennis, as well as collegiate football.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Robert Truman Bennett, Hugh Lofton Bennett, Katie Lou Price and Marjorie Mae Duke; and daughter, Lisa Kate Wardle.

She is survived by her children: Paula Lacy (Marc) and Harry Robert Kittle, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and her childhood friend, Frances Vandeveer Kelley of Stuart, OK.

Special thanks to Christyna Hengstler at 1st Choice Advisory Service, Jenny at Home Instead Senior Care, the great support staff and caregivers at The Hampton Community, as well as the compassionate care of Community Home Health and Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late February 2020.

