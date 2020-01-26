Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Vogeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARY ELLEN VOGELER (DAVIDSON)

November 23, 1929 ˜ January 17, 2020



Mary Ellen Vogeler (Davidson) died peacefully in Vancouver the afternoon of January 17, 2020 after a traumatic fall and short hospitalization. She was 90 years old. Mary is remembered as a generous, warm, friendly, and witty woman who brought out the best in those around her. She was eternally optimistic and encouraging to all. She will forever be remembered for her musical talents, which she frequently shared with her friends and family. She was also a self-taught artist, writer of poetry, and animal lover.

Mary Ellen was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on November 23, 1929 to Wallace William Davidson and Sophia Margaret Davidson (Malinowski). She was the youngest of six children. Her natural musical talents included playing the violin, piano, and singing. She was always a good student and after graduating from Aberdeen Weatherwax High School, she attended Washington State College on scholarships _ earning a teaching degree with a music education endorsement. She began her teaching career in the Clover Park School District, and years later after raising her children she returned to teaching in the Vancouver School District, where she taught elementary music and third grade until retirement.

Mary met her future husband David at an office party in 1951, but his business transfer to Utah interrupted their courtship. When David returned to Washington in the summer of 1960, they began dating again and were married in January 1961. They lived a short time in Phoenix, Arizona. They then moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they had two children, Tyson James Vogeler (1963) and Martha Lynn Vogeler (1965). The family moved to Vancouver in 1968; David and Mary Ellen lived in the same Vancouver home for 49 years.

After David’s death in February 2018, Mary moved to Clearwater Springs Assisted Living where she developed a wonderful circle of friends. She played the piano daily after lunch and dinner, entertaining the residents with songs from their era. Everyone who watched her play was amazed that she could play nearly any song from memory, and she usually knew the words also.

Mary was never a person who liked a lot of attention. At her request, there will not be a memorial service. She will be cremated and her ashes spread with her dear husband David at a place special to both of them.

The family invites donations in her memory be made to Friends of the Carpenter, 1600 W. 20th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98660.

