MARY ELLEN (BITTNER) HILLS

December 24, 1953 ˜ April 5, 2019



(Mary loved reading and critiquing the obituaries so we will try and honor her obituary with love and sass.)

Mary Ellen (Bittner) Hills, 65, passed away on April 5, 2019 after suffering a series of strokes while on her 66th trip visiting Mazatlán, Mexico. She was born on December 24th, 1953, in Greeley, Colorado, which left her scarred for life as no one was ever available during Christmas to celebrate her birthday which ticked her off. She was the oldest of four children born in a short span of four and a half years. Therefore, she always felt a sense of motherly responsibility over her siblings, even in later years, and would (lovingly) nag us all to work hard and save for retirement.

Mary’s first 10 years were spent living in Fremont, NE where she attended Catholic parochial school. In 1963, the family moved to Detroit, Oregon where Mary was a graduate of Detroit High School, class of 1972. Mary attended OCE, now Western Oregon University, for two years. She then got married in 1974 and divorced in 2001.

Mary worked at Wells Fargo Bank for 40 years and retired just two short years ago. She was well loved for her banking knowledge, advice, can-do attitude, and thoroughly enjoyed the people she worked with.

After retiring, Mary truly lived life to the fullest. Mazatlán, Mexico was her second home and over a 30-year period, she developed a “pseudo” family there. She was so well loved that over 225 people came to the hospital, in Mazatlán, to say good-bye while she was on life support. Luis, Lety, Michelle, Kimberly, Jose, Isela and Jesus, are also heartbroken with this sudden and unexpected loss of Mary.

Mary’s lifeline was Facebook where she posted her travels, snarky cat comments, family events and pictures of great-niece, Jenna, who stole her heart. She loved connecting with family in other states and family she never met; old college friends and friends from afar.

Mary loved cooking, housekeeping, Christmas, politics and sports. Just kidding, she hated all that the most. She was very bright with a quick wit but couldn’t stand “stupid.” She loved to sing and performed with the music group, “Closet Musicians.” The name says it all.

Mary is survived by brothers, Dick and Kent Bittner, sister Debbie (Ernie) Long, bonus sister Louise Cosby, nephew Andy (Sarah) and great-niece, Jenna. She also loved her step-nieces and nephews, Krys (Andrew) and Anthony (Dominique); and all the Hills clan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nils and Edith Bittner.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m., Cascade Presbyterian Church, 9503 NE 86th St., Vancouver, WA. Please wear bright colors as Mary would want a happy party. Her favorite Mexican finger foods and virgin margaritas will be served. Please bring your stories and memories of Mary to share.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Silver Star PTA, 10500 NE 86th St., Vancouver, WA, 98662, as Mary supported kids who needed clothes and/or shoes.

