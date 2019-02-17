Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Hale. View Sign



MARY ELLEN HALE

December 13, 1919 ˜ February 3, 2019



Mary Ellen Hale, age 99, formerly of Hastings, MN, died peacefully on Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 at home, in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by family. Mary Ellen, daughter of Stephen and Irene (McKinnon) Gray, was born Dec. 13, 1919 in Superior, WI.

Mary Ellen met the love of her life, Bob (Robert E.) Hale in LaCrosse, WI. They were married in Superior, WI on April 20, 1943 and were blessed with 12 children, 42 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was very proud of all of her family.

Mary Ellen moved to Vancouver, WA in 1990. She joined St. John the Evangelist Church and immediately became an active member of the Catholic Daughter of America Court 2105. She helped with the making of many quilts and her talents in crafting and sewing became well known in the Holiday Bazaar world; she always had orders from returning customers, which kept her busy throughout the year.

Mary Ellen is survived by 4 sons, Fran (Sharon) of Vancouver, WA, Mike (Becky) of Green Valley, AZ, Pat (Monica) of Aberdeen, SD and Jim (Sue) of Apple Valley, MN; 7 daughters, Nancy Shingledecker of Hastings, MN, Kathy (Paul) Shingledecker of Maiden Rock, WI, Sally (Jack) Siebenaler of Hampton, MN, Sue (Mike) Rembleski of Hastings, MN, Mary Lou (Jim) Drahota of Jackson, MN, Lisa (Byron) Woltersdorf of Battle Ground, WA and Penny (John) Marugg of Battle Ground, WA; 1 brother, C. Leo Gray of Lakeville, MN; sisters-in-law, Javonne Gray of Bemidji, MN and Ursula Pazera of West Bend, WI; brother-in-law, Ed Hale of LaCrosse, WI; and her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass for Mary Ellen will be celebrated Thurs., March 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98662.

Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.

