MARY E. DENNY

1925 ˜ 2019



Mary E. Denny, a former resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Jennings-McCall Assisted Living Community in Forest Grove, OR at the age of 94. Mary was born in 1925 in Great Falls, MT. She loved skating and was Montana State Figure Skating Champion in 1941.

In 1949, Mary married Naval officer Warren Kemp Toole. Along with their sons Chris and Joe, they traveled around the country and the Pacific, finally settling in Hayward, CA. In the 1990s, Mary and Warren moved to Vancouver, near her brother John McKibbin and wife Millie, as well as her nephew John McKibbin (former Clark County Commissioner), wife Nancy and their family.

After Warren passed away from cancer, Mary was blessed that Dale Denny, a long-time Vancouver resident and journalist, came into her life and in 1992 they were married. Active in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, they also enjoyed traveling, particularly spending time with Dale’s son Mark, wife Masako, and grandson K.J. After Dale’s passing, Mary eventually moved to Forest Grove near her son Chris.

Mary is survived by her two sons and their families: Chris and Peggy Toole of Beaverton, OR and Joe and Pat Toole of Alexandria, VA; granddaughters and their families: Laura and Danny Mero, and Christine and Brian Potocki; and Mary’s great-grandsons, Henry and William. Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Vancouver, WA on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m. followed by a brief reception at the church. Flowers can be sent to the church.

