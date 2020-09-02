1/1
Mary Clay Flaherty
1929 - 2020
MARY CLAY FLAHERTY
December 23, 1929 ˜ August 24, 2020

Mary Clay Flaherty went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2020.
Mary was born Dec. 23, 1929 in Blytheville, AR and moved to Vancouver, WA in 1958. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and spent many evenings at the annual Sausage Festival with friends.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sheri Bridge; grandchildren, Jessica and Jeana; and great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cloe, Pythorgus, Jasmine and Hiram; and foster granddaughter, Jessica Mitchum. She is also survived by her siblings, brother, Jerry Stallings (wife Shirley); and sisters, Lou Conley and Carolyn Smallwood (husband Charles); many nieces and nephews; good friends, Darryl and Nikki McKenzie; and Holy Gardens Adult Care (Lydia) who took special care of Mary in her final days.
She was preceded in death by husband, John; sister, Betty Simmons; brother, Doug Stallings; son, Ron Stallings; and grandson, Frederick (Ernie) Bridge.
Mary loved her family, children, and animals. She will be laid to rest along side her husband at Willamette Cemetery in Portland, OR. Mary requested there be no service and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA
301 E McLoughlin Blvd. Suite E
Vancouver, WA 98663
3606931036
