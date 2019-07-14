MARY ANN HAGERT POTTS MILLIGAN
March 8, 1946 ˜ July 3, 2019
Mary Ann Hagert Potts Milligan, 73, died July 3rd, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington. She was born March 8th, 1946 in Walla Walla, Washington. Mary Ann graduated from Prescott High School, class of 1964.
In 1983, she married George F. Milligan. She and George were proud owners and operators of 7/11 in Vancouver.
Mary Ann enjoyed reading, crocheting, piano playing, and watching the Blazer’s games.
Survivors include: daughter, Dawn Potts and her husband, Behrouz Saadat; granddaughters, Shireen Saadat and Yasameen Saadat; grandson, Darius Saadat; great-grandson, Simas Robles; sister, Evelyn Hagert Dutton and her husband, Jay Dutton; brother, Pete ”Mike” Hagert and his wife, Kay Hagert.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Romine Hagert; father, Peter Joseph Hagert; and husband, George F. Milligan (2005).
“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.”
˜ Irving Berlin
Services will be held at Ivy Cemetery in Prescott, Washington on July 20th at 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MS Society of America or to a .
Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019