Mary Ann Curtain
MARY ANN CURTAIN
November 13, 1942 ˜ September 19, 2020

Mary Ann Curtain went to her Lord on Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on Nov. 13, 1942, the beloved daughter of Lillian and Norm Hansen, to whom she was always his precious “Beebs.”
Mary Ann married Dennis Curtain in 1962 and they raised two fine sons, Patrick and Shaun. She worked for the State of Oregon, retiring in 2008.
Mary Ann was kind, loving, down-to-earth and very, very funny. Once, after falling, she called the Life Alert operator, and specified, “Send the 6’4” fireman, with blond hair and blue eyes _ you know, the one who looks like Paul Newman!”
Her brother, Norman, credits her relentless encouragement with making him into the man he became.
Mary Ann is survived by sons Patrick, of the Netherlands, and Shaun, of Battle Ground, WA; her beloved daughter-in-law, Connie; and grandchildren, Maggie, Mike, Ben, Ana, Sarah, Hannah and Carolyn.
The family would like to thank Alexia, Amber and everyone at Vancouver Specialty; they are all living saints.
Memorial plans will be made at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
