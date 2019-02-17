Obituary Guest Book View Sign



MARY ANN BARBIERI

December 15, 1935 ˜ February 8, 2019

˜ The Lady from Diffin ˜



Mary Ann (Viitala) Barbieri, 83, passed away at home in (Salmon Creek) Vancouver, WA. She was born in Escanaba, MI to Matt and Rudy Viitala.

Mary Ann graduated from Escanaba High School and shortly thereafter married John Barbieri (of Chicago) in Vancouver, WA. The couple moved to Japan while John served in the Army. Later, the couple relocated to Longview, WA, Chicago, IL, Battle Ground, WA and finally Salmon Creek in Vancouver, WA.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, John; sons, Mathew and Daniel (Twila) Barbieri; five grandchildren, Tim, Krystal, John, Dakota and Karter Barbieri; and five great-grandchildren, Trey Dunn, Taylor Lollar, Caleb Lollar, Alissa Wren and Brooklyn Barbieri.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at Vancouver Church of God, 3300 NE 78th St., Vancouver, WA 98665. A light lunch will be served shortly after the ceremony.

