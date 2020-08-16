MARVIN J. KOSMAL
March 16, 1946 ˜ July 31, 2019
On July 31, 2019, Marvin J. Kosmal, husband and loving father of two children, passed away at age 79. Marvin was born March 16, 1946, in Lena, WI to Martin and Evelyn Kosmal.
He received his masters degree at MIT.
He was married to Diane Delano, and they raised two children, Scott and Shannon.
Marvin volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps to go to Vietnam. He flew with the medo vac choppers as a support gunner. He won three bronze medals for valor in combat.
After the Marine Corps, he joined the Air Force where he reached the rank of captain while working on the Peace Keeper missile.
Marvin was an accomplished farmer and raised fowl at his Dancing Chicken Farm.
He also loved riding his motorcycle cross country and became a collector of antiques. He was known for his quick wit, intelligence and thoughtful spirit.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Martin; mother, Evelyn; and wife, Diane.
He is survived by his two children, brothers and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, VA, 22211 on Sept. 2, 2020.
