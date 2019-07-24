Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Edward Lea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARVIN EDWARD LEA

March 4, 1942 ˜ July 18, 2019



Marvin Edward Lea, 77, of Vancouver, Washington, lost his hard-fought battle to cancer on July 18, 2019. He was in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family.

Marvin was born in Manning, Arkansas, and was the youngest of 11 children.

He worked in the drywall industry for over 60 years opening his first drywall contracting business at the age of 19. Marvin went on to open many successful contracting companies, partnerships, and corporations. He was a very knowledgeable and noble business man who was well known in the community for his integrity, craftmanship, and service. Marvin gained the trust and respect of his vendors, customers, and employees. He shared his strong work ethic with his children and trained many of them to be successful in the construction trade.

Marvin was passionate about family and loved large family gatherings. He led an active lifestyle, from coaching baseball in his earlier years to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events later in life. Marvin was a great role model, mentor, and decision maker, who took pride in teaching his children and grandchildren the importance of family, financial stability, and respect. He genuinely wanted what was best for those that he loved. Marvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; daughters, Cyndie (Ray), Sandra (Kenny), Sharon (Dave), and Dawn (Candy); sons, Gary, Joe, Wayne (Pam) and Tracy (Jennifer); brother, James Lea; grandchildren, Travis, Sheena, Cory, Christie, Candice, Breanna, Brandin, Stephanie, Kayli, Tyler, Riksta, Nicole, Kenny, Josh, Payton, Miranda, Emma, Chyane, McKenna and Jacob; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mina Lea; and son, Chris.

A very special thank you to the staff at Legacy Hospital for their care and compassion during our many visits, and to Hospice in Vancouver for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Evergreen Memorial Gardens for being so accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 5-9p.m., with funeral services and burial at 12:30p.m. on Saturday, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Following the services, a reception will be held until 7:30p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 11605 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98683.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin’s name to the , PO Box 555, Washington, DC 55555.

Please sign his guest book @



