Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Earl "Marv" Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARVIN EARL “MARV” PETERSON

February 11, 1926 ˜ January 28, 2020



Marvin Earl “Marv” Peterson, 93, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Tues., January 28, 2020, at Manor Care. He was born February 11, 1926, in Underwood, MN to Eddie and Minda Peterson. He was brother to Gordon and Janice. After completing the 11th grade Marv moved to Vancouver and worked in the shipyards before joining the Army in 1944.

Five weeks prior to leaving for World War II, he unknowingly met the love of his life, Lucille, when she needed a taxi ride in Fergus Falls, MN. When Marv returned from WWII, they married, September 1, 1946. They began their family and shortly after, in 1954, moved to Vancouver, WA with their two small children.

Once in Vancouver, he started work at Marshall Ford for eight months; Prudential Insurance for four months, and lastly-Farmers Insurance Group for 34 years. Marv retired in 1990 with a large retirement party at the Quay Restaurant on the Columbia River, with many friends and family all in attendance, including his business partner of many years and a longtime dear friend, Randy Ficco. In 1991, Marv and Lucy partnered with Al and Ginn Strong, where they all established East Vancouver RV and Boat Storage. They owned and operated the business for 11 years until it was sold in 2003. Marv and Lucy moved to Glenwood Assisted Living in the fall of 2014, prior to selling their home in spring of 2015.

Lucille preceded Marv in death, April 28, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Minda Peterson; his brother, Gordon; and his sister, Janice.

He is survived by his daughter, Virginia Kay “Ginn” (Al) Strong of Vancouver; son, William Eddie “Bill” (Berinda) Peterson of Battle Ground; three grandchildren, Aryn (Suzanne) Burgess of Vancouver, Amy (Craiger) Scharnhorst of Phoenix, AZ, and Joel (Andrea) Stalder of Scottsdale, AZ; five great-grandchildren, Micah, Mackenzie, Parker, Auralyn, and Indy; many nieces and nephews; and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 11a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 9900 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664. Marv is to be laid to rest next to Lucy at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR immediately following his Celebration of Life.

Please sign his guest book @

Marvin Earl “Marv” Peterson, 93, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Tues., January 28, 2020, at Manor Care. He was born February 11, 1926, in Underwood, MN to Eddie and Minda Peterson. He was brother to Gordon and Janice. After completing the 11th grade Marv moved to Vancouver and worked in the shipyards before joining the Army in 1944.Five weeks prior to leaving for World War II, he unknowingly met the love of his life, Lucille, when she needed a taxi ride in Fergus Falls, MN. When Marv returned from WWII, they married, September 1, 1946. They began their family and shortly after, in 1954, moved to Vancouver, WA with their two small children.Once in Vancouver, he started work at Marshall Ford for eight months; Prudential Insurance for four months, and lastly-Farmers Insurance Group for 34 years. Marv retired in 1990 with a large retirement party at the Quay Restaurant on the Columbia River, with many friends and family all in attendance, including his business partner of many years and a longtime dear friend, Randy Ficco. In 1991, Marv and Lucy partnered with Al and Ginn Strong, where they all established East Vancouver RV and Boat Storage. They owned and operated the business for 11 years until it was sold in 2003. Marv and Lucy moved to Glenwood Assisted Living in the fall of 2014, prior to selling their home in spring of 2015.Lucille preceded Marv in death, April 28, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Minda Peterson; his brother, Gordon; and his sister, Janice.He is survived by his daughter, Virginia Kay “Ginn” (Al) Strong of Vancouver; son, William Eddie “Bill” (Berinda) Peterson of Battle Ground; three grandchildren, Aryn (Suzanne) Burgess of Vancouver, Amy (Craiger) Scharnhorst of Phoenix, AZ, and Joel (Andrea) Stalder of Scottsdale, AZ; five great-grandchildren, Micah, Mackenzie, Parker, Auralyn, and Indy; many nieces and nephews; and friends.Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 11a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 9900 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664. Marv is to be laid to rest next to Lucy at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR immediately following his Celebration of Life.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close