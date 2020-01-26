MARTIN KLAY NISH
April 26, 1944 ˜ December 23, 2019
Martin Klay Nish, 75, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Indio, California. He was born on Aril 26, 1944 to Ruth and Joe Nish in Moses Lake, Washington. Marty graduated from Puyallup High School in 1962.
After graduating junior college in Centralia and Clark College, he graduated from Portland State with a degree in business.
Marty worked for Graybar Electric for several years prior to becoming a Financial Consultant which was always his goal. Even after retirement, his passion for the markets never faded.
He loved all sports but was an avid University of Washington Husky Football fan and attended home games for 30 years. Marty also loved golfing, traveling, fishing, and playing any card game, although bridge was his first choice. He was an animal lover, especially dogs and over the years rescued several.
Marty is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; sisters, Joette and Del-Sa (Rick); and many nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life was held for immediate family and friends.
Donations can be made in Marty’s honor to his two favorite charities: WCGHS-West Coast Gorge Humane Society, a no kill facility (www.wcghs.org) or Living Free Animal Sanctuary, a no kill facility (www.livingfreeanimalsanctuary).
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020