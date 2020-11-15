MARTIN JAMES URIE
Martin James Urie passed away peacefully at his home in Camas, Washington, on 6 November 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife Linda, family, and friends. Martin was 66 years old, and only twelve days shy of his 67th birthday.
Martin was the third of five children born to John and Martha Urie (Edwards). As a young child, he enjoyed archery, photography, and riding bikes. Martin was a 1972 graduate from Camas High School. Soon after graduation, he began his career with Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill in Camas, first in the Pulp and Bleaching Department and later he transferred to the Non-Woven branch. He stayed with Non-Woven through restructuring, relocations, and a change in ownership. Martin retired from Fiberweb in 2012, after 40-years of service. He met many wonderful friends at work, including the love of his life, Linda Maxwell (Berry). Martin and Linda married in 1993. They complimented each other nicely, and had many of the same meticulous traits.
Martin’s childhood passions for photography, archery, and biking continued throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, and drafting. Martin loved spending time in his pole barn, where he worked on home-improvement projects, his heavy equipment, crafting and building beautiful gifts, and fine-tuning his cars. Some of Martin’s most memorable adventures were traveling through Europe, riding his touring bike from his home to the Pacific Ocean, driving his motorcycle down the Pacific Coast Highway to San Francisco, and going on a cruise ship through the glaciers of Alaska.
Martin was Unforgettable, Noble, Caring, Loving, and Encouraging. He was optimistic, happy, and a positive influence. Martin was loved by everyone who met him. In fact, once you were a friend of his, you were a friend for life.
Martin is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Linda, daughter Holli Sheppard (Anthony), grandsons Dai Lonnie and DeShawn Sheppard, Port Orchard, WA. He also leaves behind his brother, Bruce Urie (Jackie) Washougal, WA; sisters, Gloria Craig (Dave) Camas, WA, and Brenda Upjohn (Dave) Vancouver, WA; sister-in-law, Janice Davis, Eagle River, Alaska; brother-in-law Mike Finnegan, Vancouver, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rosemary Finnegan, and his four Mini Schnauzers, Susie, Jasper, Pepper, and Sissy.
A funeral service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on 18 November 2020 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 PM. Due to current covid restrictions, both services are by invitation only. We would love for you to celebrate Martin too, therefore live streaming will be available, and will begin promptly at their designated times:
2:00 PM - Celebration of Life - https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5599224
3:00 PM - Graveside Service - https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/56037604
