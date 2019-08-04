MARTHA ELAINE CRAIG
October 31, 1923 ˜ July 26, 2019
Martha Elaine Craig passed away on July 26, 2019. She was born to Martha L. Sugg and Roy H. Sugg in Vancouver, WA.
Elaine was married to the love of her life, Jim Sparks Craig, whom she lost suddenly 35 years ago. She and Jim played tennis for years enjoying the game with family and friends.
After Jim’s passing, she happily helped wherever she could in the family business, Sparks Home Furnishings, and traveled extensively through Europe and Asia.
Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love of gardening influenced her children in the joy of being a gardener. She enjoyed years of growing orchids in her large greenhouse that her husband Jim and son Tom built.
Elaine was proud of her early years as a fine musician playing the clarinet with the Seattle Symphony under Sir Thomas Beacham. She attended the University of Washington and was affiliated with The Chi Omega sorority.
Mom had a great personality with quick wit and humor.
She was a devout Christian Scientist and lived her life with the highest moral standards.
Elaine is survived by daughters, Stephanie McFarland (Jack) and Denise Peterson (Don); son, Tom Craig (Anna); grandchildren, Kimberly Bolden (Gil), Courtney Barker (Tim), Jenny Derr (Matt), David Craig (Lindsey) and Jimmy Craig (Levy); and great-grandchildren, Kyle and Ellie Barker, Ainsley and Brody Derr, Paxton and Bonnie Craig.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Glenwood Memory Care, especially Sara Walter for her loving care and compassion, also Shauna at PeaceHealth Hospice.
Per her request, there will be no service.
Contributions can be made to the American Red Cross and Columbia Land Trust in her name.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019