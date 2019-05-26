Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha E. Sevier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARTHA E. SEVIER

June 30, 1918 ˜ January 25, 2019



Martha Elizabeth Sevier, 100, passed away in Boise, ID on Jan. 25, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born to Alfred and Theresa Cantalin in St. Louis, MO.

She graduated in Chemistry from Webster College in Missouri in 1939.

While working as a registered dietician at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, Martha met Shelby Sevier. They were married in Little Rock, AR on Aug. 17, 1942. Widowed in 1992, Martha showed her independence by living in her own home through her late nineties.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, math and word puzzles, walking, dogs, wildlife, and her Yakima neighbors. Martha especially delighted in talking with and hearing about her family.

She was a regular attendee of Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima.

Martha is survived by her children: John (Patsy), Sheila McGee, Marti (Don), Bob (Pat) and Dick (Carol); 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Mass for Martha will be celebrated on Mon., June 3 at 11a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98662.

