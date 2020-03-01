Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Markku Sipponen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARKKU SIPPONEN

May 31, 1935 ˜ February 14, 2020



Markku Sipponen, 84, died in living faith upon his savior, Feb. 14, 2020, at home in Lahti, Finland.

He was born May 31, 1935, in Lahti. In 1975, he immigrated with his family to Ontario, Canada, where they lived many years. After the death of his wife, Anneli, he married Pauline Ek, in 2008, and they lived close by her family home near Battle Ground, WA, for 10 years.

Markku is warmly remembered by Pauline, currently of Lahti; daughters Hanni, with Timo Hartikka, and Tuuli, with Jouni Kumpulainen, of Lahti; sons Petteri, with Gale, and Mikko, with Lisa, of British Columbia, Canada; his grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and close friends.

Markku had many natural homes but often said that his home is in Heaven. He sang hymns of praise, thanking his creator and redeemer, and spoke of the treasure he had received by grace.

His body will be laid to rest following a service on March 14 in Lahti.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” Eph. 2:8

Please sign his guest book @

Markku Sipponen, 84, died in living faith upon his savior, Feb. 14, 2020, at home in Lahti, Finland.He was born May 31, 1935, in Lahti. In 1975, he immigrated with his family to Ontario, Canada, where they lived many years. After the death of his wife, Anneli, he married Pauline Ek, in 2008, and they lived close by her family home near Battle Ground, WA, for 10 years.Markku is warmly remembered by Pauline, currently of Lahti; daughters Hanni, with Timo Hartikka, and Tuuli, with Jouni Kumpulainen, of Lahti; sons Petteri, with Gale, and Mikko, with Lisa, of British Columbia, Canada; his grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and close friends.Markku had many natural homes but often said that his home is in Heaven. He sang hymns of praise, thanking his creator and redeemer, and spoke of the treasure he had received by grace.His body will be laid to rest following a service on March 14 in Lahti.“For by grace are ye saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” Eph. 2:8Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close