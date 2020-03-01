MARKKU SIPPONEN
May 31, 1935 ˜ February 14, 2020
Markku Sipponen, 84, died in living faith upon his savior, Feb. 14, 2020, at home in Lahti, Finland.
He was born May 31, 1935, in Lahti. In 1975, he immigrated with his family to Ontario, Canada, where they lived many years. After the death of his wife, Anneli, he married Pauline Ek, in 2008, and they lived close by her family home near Battle Ground, WA, for 10 years.
Markku is warmly remembered by Pauline, currently of Lahti; daughters Hanni, with Timo Hartikka, and Tuuli, with Jouni Kumpulainen, of Lahti; sons Petteri, with Gale, and Mikko, with Lisa, of British Columbia, Canada; his grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and close friends.
Markku had many natural homes but often said that his home is in Heaven. He sang hymns of praise, thanking his creator and redeemer, and spoke of the treasure he had received by grace.
His body will be laid to rest following a service on March 14 in Lahti.
“For by grace are ye saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” Eph. 2:8
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020