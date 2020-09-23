

MARK MANKER

January 15, 1964 ˜ September 14, 2020



Mark Manker passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2020. He was 56 years of age. Mark was born in Portland, OR on Jan. 15, 1964. He was adopted at birth by Lloyd and Lois Manker and lived the majority of his life in Vancouver, WA. Mark’s father, Lloyd, also passed away unexpectedly in 1973 when Mark was just a young boy.

Mark graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1982. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and served until 1984. Soon thereafter his oldest daughter, Jennifer was born.

He then married Karen Malella in 1991 and they had four children of their own. His mother, Lois subsequently passed away in 1996.

In 2000, after adoption records were unsealed in Oregon, Mark was lucky enough to be reunited with his birth parents, Ken and Iris Andersen. Sadly, Ken passed away shortly thereafter in 2001 but the joy continued when Iris legally adopted him in 2002 and she was able to again call him her own.

Mark worked many places but was most passionate and proud of his job of 20 years with Intel Corporation where he worked as an Engineering Technician.

Mark was a diehard New Orleans Saints fan but his biggest love was his children and grandchildren whom he adored and bragged about constantly.

He is survived by his mother, Iris Andersen and her family; five children, Jennifer Ritter, Alexis Manker, Kaitlin Manker, Marc Manker and Dylan Manker; their mother, Karen Manker; three grandchildren, Matthew Ritter, Kaycen Manker and Isla Ritter; brother, Matthew Manker; and, of course, his four beloved chickens.

Due to COVID-19, a limited service with the family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Military honors will take place at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. Please celebrate Mark’s life by sharing a memory on the Columbian guest book or on the funeral home’s website. His kids really enjoy hearing all of the stories about their dad. We will all miss Mark terribly but cherish and find comfort in the many memories we each hold of him.





