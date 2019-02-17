Obituary Guest Book View Sign



MARK HALLS

April 16, 1955 ˜ February 7, 2019



Mark Halls, a life-long community volunteer, and a safety and security professional, born April 16th, 1955, in Burlingame, CA, passed away the morning of February 7th, 2019, at his home in Vancouver, Washington.

Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet; his children, Kevin, Richard, Andrew and Randy; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Jackson, Justin and Phoebe.

Mark was a devoted family man, an avid reader, and a historian with a deep love and respect for his Country.

After completing 26 years of service with Hewlett Packard, the attacks of September 11th, 2001 occurred, and it prompted him to serve. He went to work for the Department of Homeland Security as it was being formed, stationing him at their headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, and deploying him to airports across the United Sates to train and lead teams working to enforce the newly enacted Aviation and Transportation Security Act. In his middle age, this was the contribution that Mark could make to assist with the counter terrorism effort during that time, so that the Country he so deeply loved, would be safe.

After leaving the Department, Mark worked for ten years as the Safety Manager for UNFI in Ridgefield, Washington. After his passing, one co-worker recalled, “His colorful presentations filled with abstract trivia, and well crafted, heartfelt, influential pleas for us to be safe and take care of one another.” That was who Mark was, at work, and in life. He had a constant awareness and concern for the well-being of others.

Throughout his life, Mark committed himself to volunteerism. He served as a coach, an umpire, a board member, and as President of his children’s Little Leagues. He worked with SNAP and CERT, which are both emergency response and preparedness groups in Sunnyvale, California, and Vancouver, Washington, respectively. It was within these works, that those close to him saw such great passion and dedication. Upon his retirement in 2017, he was delighted in spending more time with his grandchildren, but once again, found a way to serve the community. He took routes with the Meals on Wheels program, serving meals to the elderly who could not travel. During the Holidays of 2018, he took two of his grandchildren with him on one of these routes. His eldest grandson, Tyler, recalls him saying that day, “Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is what I’m most proud of.”

Mark believed in altruism, self-reliance, resilience, compassion, and civic duty, and will be dearly missed, but fortunate are those who have the opportunity to learn firsthand from those who embody these qualities.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the Lewis and Clark room at the Hampton Inn, located at 315 SE Olympia Drive, Vancouver, Washington, 98683.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Meals on Wheels Program through their website at

Please sign his guest book @

