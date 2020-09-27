CAPT. MARK D. NICHOLS
September 20, 1937 ˜ September 21, 2020
Captain Mark D. Nichols passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in the company of his wife and daughter. Mark was born Sept. 20, 1937.
Mark retired at the age of 59 from Lewis and Clark Pilotage, which he founded. He had a memorable career as a tugboat captain and river pilot on the Columbia River. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a medic.
He and his wife spent time traveling the world. Having card parties with friends and grandkids was one of his favorite pastimes. Mark loved watching and feeding the wildlife at his home in Battle Ground, WA. He especially enjoyed spending time at his second home in Kona, HI sitting on the lanai enjoying the view.
Mark will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His incredible stories and remarkable wisdom passed onto so many will live on forever.
Mark is survived by his wife, Paula Nichols; daughter, Shannon Bandy and her husband, Steve Bandy and son, Chris Nichols; grandchildren, Jordan Bandy, Sydney Nichols, Sean Bandy and Gage Nichols; and great-grandson, Cody Nichols. Mark is also survived by his 10 younger siblings.
He is predeceased by his son, Cody Nichols.
