Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Schneider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARK A. SCHNEIDER

July 1, 1959 ˜ July 19, 2019



Mark A. Schneider, age 60, of Ridgefield, WA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Vancouver, WA with his family by his side, due to complications related to end-stage renal disease.

He was born in Rochester, NY, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Kaleta) Schneider.

Mark married June Hergert and they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this June.

A former resident of Honeoye Falls, NY, Mark worked for Kodak for 30 years. They relocated to Ridgefield in 2008 where he worked for Logitech and several small businesses.

Mark enjoyed sports, guitars, and spending time with his family and dogs. He was known by many as a supportive manager and loyal friend.

Mark is survived by his wife, June Schneider; sons, Kevin of Ridgefield, WA and Justin (Katie) of Vancouver, WA; brother, Steve (Lucille) Schneider of Greece, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16001 NE 34th St., Vancouver, WA, with Pastor Ted Moeller officiating.

Kindly consider contributions to in memory of Mark.

Please sign his guest book @



Mark A. Schneider, age 60, of Ridgefield, WA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Vancouver, WA with his family by his side, due to complications related to end-stage renal disease.He was born in Rochester, NY, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Kaleta) Schneider.Mark married June Hergert and they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this June.A former resident of Honeoye Falls, NY, Mark worked for Kodak for 30 years. They relocated to Ridgefield in 2008 where he worked for Logitech and several small businesses.Mark enjoyed sports, guitars, and spending time with his family and dogs. He was known by many as a supportive manager and loyal friend.Mark is survived by his wife, June Schneider; sons, Kevin of Ridgefield, WA and Justin (Katie) of Vancouver, WA; brother, Steve (Lucille) Schneider of Greece, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16001 NE 34th St., Vancouver, WA, with Pastor Ted Moeller officiating.Kindly consider contributions to in memory of Mark.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.