Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Margotta Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARK A. MARGOTTA, SR.

May 16, 1960 ˜ January 28, 2020



Mark A. Margotta, Sr. died peacefully at his home in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 28, 2020 after battling cancer. Born on May 16, 1960 at Fort Dix, NJ, he graduated from Henderson Senior High School in West Chester, PA in 1978. Mark graduated from Midland Technical College in Columbia, SC in 1986.

Mark was most happy being outdoors or in the mountains. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. He will be missed by many.

Mark is survived by his wife of 35 years, Regina (Taylor) Margotta; daughter, Jennifer ”Jenny” Renee Margotta; son, Mark ”Tony” Anthony Margotta, Jr; grandson, Zakari Olsen; mother, Barbara Adele Margotta; brother, Michael (Susan) Margotta and their sons, Mason and Braydon; brother, Matthew (Lynn) Margotta; sister, Monica (William) Barbato and their daughters, Adel Barbato and Jessica Cavallaro; and sister, Marcia Margotta.

A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Luepke Center, 1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

Mark A. Margotta, Sr. died peacefully at his home in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 28, 2020 after battling cancer. Born on May 16, 1960 at Fort Dix, NJ, he graduated from Henderson Senior High School in West Chester, PA in 1978. Mark graduated from Midland Technical College in Columbia, SC in 1986.Mark was most happy being outdoors or in the mountains. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. He will be missed by many.Mark is survived by his wife of 35 years, Regina (Taylor) Margotta; daughter, Jennifer ”Jenny” Renee Margotta; son, Mark ”Tony” Anthony Margotta, Jr; grandson, Zakari Olsen; mother, Barbara Adele Margotta; brother, Michael (Susan) Margotta and their sons, Mason and Braydon; brother, Matthew (Lynn) Margotta; sister, Monica (William) Barbato and their daughters, Adel Barbato and Jessica Cavallaro; and sister, Marcia Margotta.A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Luepke Center, 1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close