MARK A. MARGOTTA, SR.
May 16, 1960 ˜ January 28, 2020
Mark A. Margotta, Sr. died peacefully at his home in Vancouver, WA on Jan. 28, 2020 after battling cancer. Born on May 16, 1960 at Fort Dix, NJ, he graduated from Henderson Senior High School in West Chester, PA in 1978. Mark graduated from Midland Technical College in Columbia, SC in 1986.
Mark was most happy being outdoors or in the mountains. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Mark is survived by his wife of 35 years, Regina (Taylor) Margotta; daughter, Jennifer ”Jenny” Renee Margotta; son, Mark ”Tony” Anthony Margotta, Jr; grandson, Zakari Olsen; mother, Barbara Adele Margotta; brother, Michael (Susan) Margotta and their sons, Mason and Braydon; brother, Matthew (Lynn) Margotta; sister, Monica (William) Barbato and their daughters, Adel Barbato and Jessica Cavallaro; and sister, Marcia Margotta.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Luepke Center, 1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020