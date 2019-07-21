Marjorie J. Bennett

MARJORIE J. BENNETT
September 7, 1946 ˜ June 9, 2019

Marjorie Bennett, 72, passed away on June 9th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA from a Glioblastoma. She was born in Peoria, IL to Donald and Kathryn Renner.
Marjorie was a retired Registered Nurse and worked for Kaiser Permanente for over 35 years.
She is survived by her son, Darren McIver; her brother, David (Carol) Renner; aunt, Virginia Blackman; two nephews, Tim and Dan; and niece, Rachael.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., July 27, 11a.m. at New Heights Church, 7913 NE 58th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665.
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019
