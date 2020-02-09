Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie E. Stickel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARJORIE E. STICKEL

August 14, 1921 ˜ November 22, 2019



Marjorie E. Stickel passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 22, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Walla Walla, WA, she was married to Harold Stickel for 71 years until his passing in 2014.

As a Washington School for the Deaf (WSD) graduate, Marjorie held the distinction of being the oldest living alumni. She worked at the school as a devoted and caring houseparent from 1958-1982 and continued as an on-call in the residential department for many years. In 2008, Marjorie received the Washington School for the Deaf Hall of Fame Education Award for her many contributions to WSD and the deaf community. Marjorie was dedicated to WSD student activities beyond the classroom and volunteered many hours on the school’s historical museum project.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Beulah Evans; and her brother, Walter Evans, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Almer (Jerry) and Nancy Sinkovitz; and son, James Stickel (Darlene). Marjorie and Harold celebrated five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on March 21, from 1-4 p.m. in the Oliver Kastel Cafeteria at WSD. The family has requested that any donations be sent to the Stickel Endowment Fund at the Washington School for the Deaf, 611 Grand Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.

