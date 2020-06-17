Marjorie Diment

MARJORIE LOUISE DIMENT
October 8, 1941 ˜ June 10, 2020
Marjorie L. Diment passed away June 10, 2020, at the age of 78. She was better-known as “Marge” to her family and friends. She was born October 8, 1941 in Oak Park, IL to Vernon and Marjorie Mrazek. For her entire adult life, Majorie resided in Clark County, WA.
Marjorie grew up in Elmhurst, IL and San Bernardino, CA, where she graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1959. Majorie placed great value on higher education, and she graduated with a degree in pharmacy from Oregon State University in 1964. Marjorie enjoyed a long career in retail pharmacy, to include 30 years at the Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy in Vancouver, WA.
Outside of pharmacy, Marjorie’s true passions included traveling, gardening, reading and spending time with her beloved cocker spaniels. She had a true appreciation for the different cultures she was able to witness during her times of travel, and she had an unwavering love for animals. She was a quiet, humble person who valued deep-seated relationships.
Marjorie was very close with her brother Robert Mrazek. She was a generous and charitable person, providing substantial support to her family’s education and a variety of chartable organizations.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael Diment; her daughter, Lisa Diment, her granddaughter, Haley Diment, her daughter-in-law, Laurie Diment and daughter-in-law, Lisa Harrison.
Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 17, 2020.