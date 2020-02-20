MARJORIE CLAIRE HICKS
October 10, 1938 ˜ February 10, 2020
Marjorie Hicks of Vancouver, WA, passed peacefully on the morning of February 10th, 2020. She was born in Oak Lawn, IL on October 10th, 1938 to Keith and Dorothy Weston.
Marge attended Indiana University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Journalism and Comparative Literature. While in college she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, achieved many academic honors and was President of the IU chapter of Delta Gamma sorority.
Marge held a variety of positions before moving to Southbridge, MA to work for American Optical (AO) where she managed sales for their safety products division. She then spent 12 years working for Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) where she led their personal computing product line.
Marge has been the chief editor for The Villager newsletter for the community of Fairway Village for the last two years. She was a lifelong lover of antiques, collectibles and costume jewelry, having even had her own spot in an antique shop for many years.
Marge was a strong, independent and intelligent woman who possessed a force of personality and sense of self that carried her through life with purpose, dignity and determination. Everywhere she went she made friends, and everyone she befriended was better for her presence in their lives. No one who knew her was unaffected, she provided a mentor to friends and co-workers, an inspiration to every young woman in her life, a loving hand to her entire family and a laugh whenever it was needed.
Marge is survived by her son, Kevin Rice, his wife, Shelene Rice and their family: Spencer Reid-Rice, Cecelia Meddock, Quinn Reid-Rice and Ramsey Asprec. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Neil Hicks, and wife Beth Knoll, John Hicks, Louis Hicks, and wife Patricia Brown, Robin Hicks, and the Hicks grandchildren: Erin, Claire, Geordie, Caitlin, Will, Tammas, Everett, Jason, JJ and Ana and great-grandchildren: Collins and Nolan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph Rice (ex-husband); John Wilbur Hicks (husband); and her granddaughter, Abby Rice.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Marge on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 from Noon - 2PM at the Fairway Village Community Center at 15509 SE Fernwood Dr., Vancouver, WA 98683.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 20, 2020