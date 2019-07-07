Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann "Marge" Pence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARJORIE ANN WILKENS PENCE

May 4, 1927 ˜ June 19, 2019



Marjorie (Marge) Pence, 92, passed away June 19, 2019, in Vancouver. Marge was born in New York City on May 4, 1927. She grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y., and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper to support her love of skiing. In 1971, she became a licensed CPA.

In 1975, she met William (Bill) Pence on an airplane flight. They married on Sept. 21, 1975 in Los Angeles, but soon moved to San Diego for Bill’s work. When he retired they moved to the Portland area.

Bill died on Feb. 28, 1989. In 1991, she retired and moved to Vancouver’s Fairway Village. She started her own tax business. Outside tax season, she continued to travel. She actively participated at Fairway Village and Columbia Presbyterian church. She continued doing tax returns until 2017.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Frederick and Margaret Wilkens; and her sister, Dorothy W. Howes. She is survived by her dog, Bella; niece, Peggy Howes Belcher (Terry), of Sugar Land, Texas; nephews Robert A. Howes Jr. and Scott R. Howes (Annette), of El Paso, Texas; her stepson, David Pence, (Penny Galbraith), and step-granddaughter, Jenna, age 15 of South Carolina; three grandnephews and one grandniece.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Columbia Presbyterian Church.

Please sign her guestbook @



Marjorie (Marge) Pence, 92, passed away June 19, 2019, in Vancouver. Marge was born in New York City on May 4, 1927. She grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y., and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper to support her love of skiing. In 1971, she became a licensed CPA.In 1975, she met William (Bill) Pence on an airplane flight. They married on Sept. 21, 1975 in Los Angeles, but soon moved to San Diego for Bill’s work. When he retired they moved to the Portland area.Bill died on Feb. 28, 1989. In 1991, she retired and moved to Vancouver’s Fairway Village. She started her own tax business. Outside tax season, she continued to travel. She actively participated at Fairway Village and Columbia Presbyterian church. She continued doing tax returns until 2017.Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Frederick and Margaret Wilkens; and her sister, Dorothy W. Howes. She is survived by her dog, Bella; niece, Peggy Howes Belcher (Terry), of Sugar Land, Texas; nephews Robert A. Howes Jr. and Scott R. Howes (Annette), of El Paso, Texas; her stepson, David Pence, (Penny Galbraith), and step-granddaughter, Jenna, age 15 of South Carolina; three grandnephews and one grandniece.A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Columbia Presbyterian Church.Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close