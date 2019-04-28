Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie A. Godfrey. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Park Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



MARJORIE A. GODFREY

August 26, 1922 ˜ March 16, 2019



Marjorie A. Godfrey of Vancouver, WA, 96, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1922 in Austin, MN to Homer and Mary Houts. Marjorie graduated from Austin High School in June 1941.

She married Mike Godgrey in 1942 and moved to Vancouver in 1949. Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper and owned the lawn mower shop in Yard & Garden until Mike retired. She later retired from Hi School Pharmacy at 88 years old.

Marjorie was a member of the First Church of God on 78th St., and the Ft. Vancouver Rose and Mum Societies. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking.

Marjorie worked on elections for 25 years and was a judge at the Clark County Fair for 25 years.

She had many good friends at Meadow Verda Park and lived at Victoria’s Adult Foster Home where she passed away. Aunt Marjorie was one of a kind ˜ she lived a very full life, took numerous classes at Clark College and traveled often.

Marjorie is survived by many nieces and nephews: Sharon Kosmecki, Kathy Linden, Mick Hull, Susan Meyer, Marilyn Taylor,all of her ”Tanner Boys”, Paul, Mark, Jim, David, Bob, Phil and Tim Tanner all of Washington, and Etta Summers, Ralph and Richard Campbell all of S. Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Godfrey, in Sept. 1984; and her sisters, Velma Vogen, Beulah Fedraw, Frances Whitecotten, Helen Tanner, Betty Houts and Mildred Houts.

A graveside service will be held on Sat., June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery.

Please sign her guest book @

Marjorie A. Godfrey of Vancouver, WA, 96, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1922 in Austin, MN to Homer and Mary Houts. Marjorie graduated from Austin High School in June 1941.She married Mike Godgrey in 1942 and moved to Vancouver in 1949. Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper and owned the lawn mower shop in Yard & Garden until Mike retired. She later retired from Hi School Pharmacy at 88 years old.Marjorie was a member of the First Church of God on 78th St., and the Ft. Vancouver Rose and Mum Societies. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking.Marjorie worked on elections for 25 years and was a judge at the Clark County Fair for 25 years.She had many good friends at Meadow Verda Park and lived at Victoria’s Adult Foster Home where she passed away. Aunt Marjorie was one of a kind ˜ she lived a very full life, took numerous classes at Clark College and traveled often.Marjorie is survived by many nieces and nephews: Sharon Kosmecki, Kathy Linden, Mick Hull, Susan Meyer, Marilyn Taylor,all of her ”Tanner Boys”, Paul, Mark, Jim, David, Bob, Phil and Tim Tanner all of Washington, and Etta Summers, Ralph and Richard Campbell all of S. Carolina.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Godfrey, in Sept. 1984; and her sisters, Velma Vogen, Beulah Fedraw, Frances Whitecotten, Helen Tanner, Betty Houts and Mildred Houts.A graveside service will be held on Sat., June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close