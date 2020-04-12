Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion W. Doolittle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARION W. DOOLITTLE

December 5, 1943 ˜ March 27, 2020



Marion W. Doolittle, 76, died at home in Vancouver, WA, unexpectedly but peacefully on March 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1943 to Ed and Josephine Doolittle at Chehalis, WA. Most of Marion’s childhood was spent on a small farm in La Center, WA.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and proudly served during the Vietnam War.

Marion was very talented and could fix anything. He loved spending his free time fishing, making contraptions for one of his “toys”, or talking on his ham radio to friends around the world. Marion traveled to many places and even got to Alaska, the last thing on his “bucket list”.

Following his time in the Navy, he enjoyed a variety of colorful careers including being a butcher and meat department manager, an underwater welder, computer technician, and silver miner. In his “retirement”, Marion repaired appliances for Goodwill and then drove school bus and had Uber Eats routes.

His heart was big and he was always checking on everyone, offering lots of advice and his views on the world. He loved his family and was a wonderful son, brother, father and friend.

Marion is survived by his siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Doolittle, Edna Nash, Jim (Lori) Doolittle, Sallie Jo Doolittle and Erwin Doolittle; his son, Michael Doolittle; his daughter, Kevay ”Kea” Doolittle; step-children, Rickie Hinkley, Barbara (Joe) Kondziella, Regalee (Alan) Gaudet, Charlie Decanay, and Glenn Paul DeLara; 7 grandkids; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. We love and miss you, Marion, and will always cherish our memories of the loving and talented person you were.

Vietnam War

