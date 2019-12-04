Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Donald "Don" Wooden. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARION DONALD WOODEN

April 4, 1931 ˜ November 25, 2019



Don Wooden was born April 4, 1931, and died Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Houston, TX, to Marion M. Wooden and Maude Clopton Wooden, with sibling, Margaret Beth (Wooden) Cooper (deceased).

He married (in 1951) to Laura Frances Grounds. They were married 58 years when Alzheimers disease took Fran in 2010. They had four children, Terry Lynn Wooden Doland, Brenda Kay Wooden Hatcher, Sondra Ann Wooden (deceased), and Douglas Keith Wooden.

Don graduated from Milby High School in Houston, TX, and went to Texas A&M in 1949. He spent two years in the US Air Force and his career working for Alcoa Aluminum Co.

Don would say: ”Life is a banquet, and most poor slobs are starving to death!” Don never starved! Reading about and seeing the world were among his many favorite activities. He also loved to golf, fish, camp, play bridge, cruise, work with wood, and go boating.

He is survived by his daughters, Terry Doland and husband, Dennis Doland, of Jacksonville, FL and Brenda Hatcher and husband, Stephen Hatcher of Olympia, WA; grandsons, Ian Hatcher of Brookline, NY, Aaron Hatcher of Redmond, WA, and Douglas Wooden, wife, Sherry Wooden of Ridgefield, WA; granddaughters, Victoria Picket of Vancouver, WA, and Lisa Schneider; great-granddaughters, Phoenix (Kaylah) Schneider and Jessica Strasbaugh and husband, Kameron Strasbaugh, all from Heber City, UT. He is also survived by his companion and travel partner, Jeanne Miller, who gave love and care in the final years of his life.

Don’s life celebration will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.



