Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARION ARTHUR STUTESMAN

March 17, 1936 ˜ January 31, 2020



Marion Arthur Stutesman, 83, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on January 31, 2020.

Marion was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.

He came from a large family of 9 kids: Drexel, Pauline, Harlan, Mervin, Jack, Darrell, Marion, Charlotte and Gerald. Marion loves telling stories of them growing up, logging, clam digging, living on “Stutesman Row” and golfing.

He loved sports, especially baseball but really enjoyed youth sports and watching and helping his kids and grandkids play for years.

Marion worked at Crown Zellerbach/James River for 40+ years and had a large group of work friends he enjoyed playing golf and traveling with.

He enjoyed being around his large family, going to the beach, playing pool, golfing and traveling to Arizona in his retirement.

Marion was one of the kindest men alive and would do anything for his family and friends.

Marion is survived by his wife, Kathy of 41 years; sons, Dale, Rick, Ron and Rob; step-daughters, Monica King and Melisa Vasquez; brother, Darrell/sister-in-law, Judy; brother, Jerry/significant other, Dixie; sister, Charlotte Schill/brother-in-law, Pomeroy Schill; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thank you to the people at PeaceHealth Hospice in Vancouver for their loving care and support during his final days.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday, March 14 at Barberton Grange, 9400 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665 from 1-4p.m.

Please sign his guest book @

Marion Arthur Stutesman, 83, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on January 31, 2020.Marion was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.He came from a large family of 9 kids: Drexel, Pauline, Harlan, Mervin, Jack, Darrell, Marion, Charlotte and Gerald. Marion loves telling stories of them growing up, logging, clam digging, living on “Stutesman Row” and golfing.He loved sports, especially baseball but really enjoyed youth sports and watching and helping his kids and grandkids play for years.Marion worked at Crown Zellerbach/James River for 40+ years and had a large group of work friends he enjoyed playing golf and traveling with.He enjoyed being around his large family, going to the beach, playing pool, golfing and traveling to Arizona in his retirement.Marion was one of the kindest men alive and would do anything for his family and friends.Marion is survived by his wife, Kathy of 41 years; sons, Dale, Rick, Ron and Rob; step-daughters, Monica King and Melisa Vasquez; brother, Darrell/sister-in-law, Judy; brother, Jerry/significant other, Dixie; sister, Charlotte Schill/brother-in-law, Pomeroy Schill; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.A special thank you to the people at PeaceHealth Hospice in Vancouver for their loving care and support during his final days.A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday, March 14 at Barberton Grange, 9400 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665 from 1-4p.m.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close