MARION ARTHUR STUTESMAN
March 17, 1936 ˜ January 31, 2020
Marion Arthur Stutesman, 83, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on January 31, 2020.
Marion was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.
He came from a large family of 9 kids: Drexel, Pauline, Harlan, Mervin, Jack, Darrell, Marion, Charlotte and Gerald. Marion loves telling stories of them growing up, logging, clam digging, living on “Stutesman Row” and golfing.
He loved sports, especially baseball but really enjoyed youth sports and watching and helping his kids and grandkids play for years.
Marion worked at Crown Zellerbach/James River for 40+ years and had a large group of work friends he enjoyed playing golf and traveling with.
He enjoyed being around his large family, going to the beach, playing pool, golfing and traveling to Arizona in his retirement.
Marion was one of the kindest men alive and would do anything for his family and friends.
Marion is survived by his wife, Kathy of 41 years; sons, Dale, Rick, Ron and Rob; step-daughters, Monica King and Melisa Vasquez; brother, Darrell/sister-in-law, Judy; brother, Jerry/significant other, Dixie; sister, Charlotte Schill/brother-in-law, Pomeroy Schill; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A special thank you to the people at PeaceHealth Hospice in Vancouver for their loving care and support during his final days.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday, March 14 at Barberton Grange, 9400 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665 from 1-4p.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020