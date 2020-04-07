MARILYN L. FULLER
May 1, 1951 ˜ April 1, 2020
The daughter of Earl and Wilma Smith of Laramie, WY, Marilyn married her husband, Hank Fuller in 1973.
Marilyn’s hobbies included feeding her deer that visit everyday, watching her grandson’s baseball games, dancing, gardening, sewing and playing poker.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, LaVern Smith of Laramie; sons, Jason (Heather), La Center, WA, Matt (Heather) Battle Ground, WA; grandchildren, Tristin, Justin, Robert (Bob), Hailey, Jasen, Gabe and a lot of nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by Hank Fuller (husband); Barbara Copland (sister); and Earl and Wilma Smith (parents).
Her celebration of life will be at a later date. We will keep you informed when it will be.
Please sign her guest book @
www.evergreenmemorialgardens.com
and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2020