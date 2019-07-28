MARILYN JOYCE TAYLOR
July 17, 1933 ˜ July 2, 2019
Marilyn “Joy” Taylor, 85, of Vancouver, WA passed away July 2, 2019. She was born July 17, 1933 in Austin, MN to Kenneth and Frances Hull.
Marilyn married Robert Taylor in 1950 and moved to Vancouver in 1955, where they raised 5 boys.
She worked at Jantzen Knitting Mills for 28 years.
Marilyn enjoyed sewing, quilting, puzzles at home, and traveling with family.
Marilyn is survived by 3 siblings, Mick (Pat) Hull, Sharon Kosmecki and Katie Linden; son, Patrick (Sharon) Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Adam (Shelly), Sherrie (Aaron), Alexander and Elliot; 5 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Ronalee Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Taylor; sons, Michael, Timothy, David and Kevin; brother, Bob Hull; step-father, Irvin (Frances) Whitecotton; brother-in-law, Wally Kosmecki; and niece, Amy Milligan. A special thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale.
A graveside service will be held Sun., Aug. 4th @ 1p.m. (Garden of Flowers) @ Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humane Society for Southwest Washington. https://southwesthumane.org/
Published in The Columbian on July 28, 2019