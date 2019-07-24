Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Horrocks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARILYN TEUSCHER HORROCKS

July 21, 1933 ˜ July 19, 2019



Marilyn Teuscher Horrocks, 85, died at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by family July 19, 2019. Born July 21, 1933 in Kemmerer, WY, the daughter of Wallace William Teuscher and Minerva Josephine Tueller.

Marilyn was married to Harold Joseph Horrocks for 62 years before his passing in 2013.

She was intensely passionate about life and her family. Marilyn knew each of them by name and they meant the world to her. Her smile and positive energy lit up a room wherever she went. She was deeply spiritual and had a firm testimony of and love for the Savior Jesus Christ and His Plan of Salvation. Through her church she and Harold served a voluntary 18 month humanitarian mission to Moscow Russia.

Marilyn loved people and spent her life quietly and purposefully serving and ministering to others as a beloved leader and teacher in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; as a volunteer in the schools and community; and as a mentor to many who sought her wise counsel and advice.

She did not have a formal college degree, but was a continual learner. Along with auditing many college courses, Marilyn was a great communicator, a master of the scriptures, an avid reader and memorizer, a prolific letter and journal writer, and a creative poet and songwriter. She was known for her short quips and life adages, loyalty to the Blazers and never turned down Taco Bell, Burger King or a really good cookie. You will be greatly missed. WeloveyouthemostMom!

Marilyn is survived by sons, Kevin (Laurie) Horrocks and Berke (Carol) Horrocks; daughters, Susan (Randy) Plessinger, Leann Horrocks and Brynn (Alissa) Haggis; honorary daughter, Teresa Green; 23 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Hal T. Horrocks; and 7 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Vancouver Stake Center, 10509 SE 5th St., Vancouver, WA 98664 on Friday, July 26, 2019. Viewing: 9:45-10:45a.m. Funeral Service: 11:00a.m.

