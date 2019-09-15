Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn "Tere" Forker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARILYN ’TERE’ FORKER

October 1, 1954 ˜ August 31, 2019



Marilyn Forker, beloved partner, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully near her Vancouver, WA home surrounded by her family on August 31st, 2019.

Marilyn was born and raised in the Portland, OR area, making her home in Vancouver for the past 30 years.

A graduate of Sunset High in Beaverton, she went on to obtain her AA in Forestry from Central Oregon Community College in Bend, becoming one of the first women to perform field work for the US Forest Service in the ’70s. She was up for any task, up to and including fighting forest fires.

When ready for a new challenge, Marilyn went back to college and received her BS in Business from the University of Oregon. A fixture on the Dean’s List, Marilyn exhibited a passion for learning that she would carry on throughout her life. She became a respected senior underwriter for Farmers Insurance in Vancouver and Portland before transitioning to account management with a local medical device firm.

In retirement, Marilyn continued her education, enjoyed time with family and close friends, fitness, and travel with her partner of 32 years, Kevin. A lifelong love of cats led her to volunteer at Furry Friends, a local shelter and adoption non-profit that shares Marilyn’s commitment to animal welfare.

Marilyn is survived by her partner, Kevin Tracey; brother, Mark Forker and wife, Linda; brother, Tom Forker and wife, Caron; and niece, Madison Forker.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Julie Forker.

Tere’s unflinching individuality and irrepressible spirit will be truly missed by all those fortunate enough to have been touched by her life.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Firstenburg Community Center, 700 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA on Friday, September 27th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends of Vancouver,

