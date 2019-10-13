Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilou Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARILOU SAXBY NELSON

October 17, 1929 ˜ October 5, 2019



Marilou Saxby Nelson, age 89, of Ridgefield, WA, finished her race on Oct. 5, 2019. As she neared the end of the journey at her home overlooking a refuge for migrating birds, she reflected, “It was a good one!”

Marilou grew up in Seattle and spent her years as a child camping and hiking at Mt. Rainier, Lake Quinault and the Pacific Northwest Coast. This was a lifelong passion that she shared with her family, along with a love of the fresh seafood her father picked up from his work as a port engineer. “Concentrate on the good things,” Marilou wrote to one of her grandchildren, drawing on Plato, as she entered her 70s. “It really does make a difference in how you feel.”

She was a person of faith and served the Christian church as a minister’s wife, Sunday school teacher and volunteer in the community.

Marilou completed her teaching degree at the University of Puget Sound in 1972. As an English language instructor, she especially enjoyed working with immigrants attending public schools. She loved learning about each child’s culture and sharing her own in creative ways, often through children’s literature.

Marilou was a collector of books and delighted in giving new volumes to her grandchildren. She was also a creator of ongoing family traditions including an authentic Scandinavian smorgasbord every Christmas Eve.

Marilou is survived by her son, Dan Nelson and daughter-in-law, Kate Burke of Hartland, VT, and Dan’s former wife, Deborah Bacon of Hanover, NH; her son, Greg Nelson and daughter-in-law, Janet Nelson of Tacoma, WA; her daughter, Claudia Moreno and son-in-law, Raul E. Moreno of Ridgefield; her dearly-loved grandchildren, Alice Sandzen and Jack Nelson, Adam and Lauren Nelson, and Elizabeth, Ana and Raul B. Moreno; and her one great-grandchild, Olivia Moreno.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Nelson of Tacoma; her parents, Jack and Beulah Saxby; and her brothers, Douglas and Laurie Saxby.

A memorial service will be held on Fri., Oct. 18, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St. in Vancouver, WA.

Her family wishes to thank the compassionate and dedicated caregivers who brought so much comfort, care, creativity and brightness to the last years and months of Marilou’s life.

