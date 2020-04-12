MARIE M.B. HUEBNER
February 11, 1960 ˜ March 31, 2020
Marie M.B. Huebner 60, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020. Marie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Vancouver, WA. She moved to Fairbanks, AK, area in 1990. Recently, she moved back to Washington state.
Marie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her two dogs in Alaska. She also enjoyed working in the yard and doing crafty things.
Marie is survived by her loving partner, Lloyd P. Hubbard of North Pole, AK; two daughters, Christine R. Skorjanc of Vancouver, WA and Sarah B. Hubbard of Fairbanks, AK; grandkids, Sierra R. Skorjanc (Vancouver) and Joshua W. Lawson (Fairbanks); four siblings, Ron Huebner, Theresa Miller, Ruben Huebner and Patricia (Trish) Pittman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ruben A.F. Huebner; mother, Rose M. Hill (Niemi); and nephew, Ronald I. Huebner.
There will be a celebration of life in North Pole and Vancouver at a later time.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2020