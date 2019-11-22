Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:30 AM Scottsdale Bible Church Cactus Campus 2501 East Cactus Road Phoenix , WA View Map Send Flowers Burial 2:00 PM Lund Mission Covenant Church Lund , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARGIE RUTH PATTON

June 21, 1958 ˜ November 17, 2019



Marjorie Ruth Patton, 61, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 17, 2019, at the Ryan House Hospice in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by her loving family. Margie passed after a long battle with post liver transplant complications.

Marjorie Ruth Patton was born in Madison, WN, to Eleanor and David Filmer on June 21, 1958. She grew up in West Lafayette, IN, where she participated in track and field and in playing the violin at West Lafayette High School. Margie was educated at Cedarville University and graduated from

She will be remembered most as a loving mother, a fabulous cook, crafter, and seamstress. Margie enjoyed traveling, and visited several countries with her family. She played violin with the Clark College and Scottsdale Bible orchestras and was faithfully involved in Bible studies with local churches throughout her life.

Margie will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, Brian Patton (Jessica), Brandon Patton (sweetheart Danielle), Blake Patton (Aurora); her sisters, Rebecca Christenson (John) and Susan Gould (Kirk); her five grandchildren, Ayelet, Oliver, Zayne, Calise and Derek; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Margie is preceded in death by her mother, Dr. Eleanor Filmer. She is survived by her former spouse, David B. Patton, and her father, Dr. David Filmer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Scottsdale Bible Church Cactus Campus at 2501 East Cactus Road Phoenix, AZ, with orchestra director Joe Bubar officiating. Burial will follow in Lund, WN, at Lund Mission Covenant Church Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Brian Patton, Brandon Patton, Blake Patton, Kirk Gould Sr., Kirk Gould II, and James Christenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heifer International

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the Ryan House Hospice and Banner University Medical Center.

Please sign her guest book @

