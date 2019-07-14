Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery Greybrook. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Memorial service 3:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Calling hours Following Services Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARGERY KENDALL GREYBROOK

November 2, 1923 ˜ June 22, 2019



Mom was a force. The strongest woman I

have ever known. A stubborn, fierce competitor

with a quick wit and a kind, gentle heart.

She was always there for those she cared about.

Her personal mantra was to

“Always be honest and do the right thing”.



Margery Kendall Greybrook, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home June 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Margery was born November 2, 1923 in Kansas City, MO to Paul Edward and Ellen Kellogg Kendall and big sister Frances. Due to the Depression, her family moved from Kansas City to Chicago then New York.

While in the bustling city of New York, which she loved, Margery received her Bachelors degree from Barnard College Columbia University.

She worked in the Pentagon during the war as a social science analyst for the Air Force. Her job helped determine where the military planes could safely conduct their missions. She also worked in the advertising industry after college in New York and Portland. She was a published author and photographer for Popular Science magazine for her expertise on photography and 35mm cameras. However, she was best known for her job in Real Estate. She worked in this field from 1976-2008. She loved meeting new people, excelled at her job, became a broker and won many awards for high production.

After leaving New York she moved to the Portland area where her parents then lived. Margery met Henry Greybrook on a ski bus to Timberline, Mt. Hood and soon they were dating. They were married in 1951. After a few years of living in Portland they moved across the bridge to Vancouver and settled in. After fourteen years of marriage, they found out they were going to have a child. In 1966 they welcomed their daughter Adrienne. After almost 25 years of marriage, Henry Greybrook, passed away. Margery decided to stay in Vancouver where she had many friends.

Margery had a passion for travel. She could frequently be found at Mt. Hood, where she often said she felt at peace. She particularly enjoyed traveling in Europe due to the art history she studied in college. She also appreciated a good competitive game. She used to say “If you’re not going to win, there’s no point in playing.” She played everything from badminton at The Multnomah Club, bowling league, tennis and of course bridge. She was an amazing golfer who took extreme pride in her game and enjoyed spending time at Royal Oaks County Club.

She was very active in Clark County. She volunteered with Daughters of the American Revolution, American Association of University Women, American Cancer Society and The March of Dimes. She served as president for The Covington Club and Royal Oaks County Club.

Margery had a big heart and never met a stranger. She was extremely social and loved interacting with people. She graciously invited people into her home and made them feel welcome. She was known for her annual Christmas Eve celebration. She wanted to make sure everyone had somewhere to go for dinner on Christmas Eve. She invited family, friends and people she just met who quickly became like family by the end of the evening.

Margery will truly be missed, by each of the loved ones and friends her life touched. She was well loved and her memory will always be deeply cherished.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, July 28th at 3:00 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the service in the hospitality room at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

