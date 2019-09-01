Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St Santa Cruz , CA 95062 (831)-423-5721 Send Flowers Obituary



MARGARET HENDERSON OGLE

December 31, 1921 ˜ August 7, 2019



Margaret Ogle died August 7, 2019 at her home in Corralitos, California. Margaret Elsie Henderson was born in Vancouver, Washington, on December 16, 1921, to Alexander Winchester Henderson and Gail (

She attended Linfield College, where she met her husband, Harold L. ”Hal” Ogle. They were married on December 6, 1941. During World War II, Margaret worked in the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver while Hal was overseas in the Army.

After the war, they settled in Vancouver, and raised their two children. The family moved to Santa Cruz in 1964, where they opened a hardware store.

Hal died in 1968, and Margaret went to work at Cabrillo College. She was involved in the arts all her life, in both Vancouver and California, working in a variety of mediums. Margaret built and remodeled several houses, and made over one hundred Japanese rice paper lamps. She was known for her beautiful photographs.

Margaret spent her retirement traveling around the world and continued to do so even after becoming legally blind over twenty years ago.

She was lucky to have a group of dedicated and caring friends, without whom she would not have been able to live in her own home for the last ten years of her life.

Margaret is survived by her son, Terry (Anne McEnerny-Ogle); three grandchildren, John Ogle, Lily Rogers (Chris Rogers), and Aaron Dover (Jessica Dover); and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Jaime.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal; and her daughter, Judy.

A private memorial service has already been held, per Margaret’s wishes.

