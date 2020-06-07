MARGARET LUCILLE STEWART
November 30, 1931 ˜ May 31, 2020
Margaret Lucille Stewart was born on Nov. 30, 1931 to Margaret Ethel Gates Stewart and Earl Clifford Stewart. Lucille and her brother Earl Jr. grew up in West Vancouver, WA. Sadly, she lost her Mother in 1937 and her brother in 1944. Lucille and her father remained close until his death in 1971.
Lucille was active in the Orchestra as a Violinist, achieving 2nd Chair at Vancouver High and later attended the School of Beauty in Portland, OR, achieving her Cosmetology certificate in 1952.
Having met her future husband, Stacey W. Wright at Vancouver High, they were married in March of 1951. Together they had 3 children.
Lucille continued to build her business as a Cosmetologist and worked for a number of salons before opening her own salon, converted from the garage of the family home, so she could keep a constant eye on her growing children.
Lucille continued her love of music and her violin, playing in a variety of concerts including Clark College productions as well as just for fun. She also earned a number of awards for hair design and used her children often as reluctant models.
Later in life, she parted from her husband of 28 years and resumed her personal Violin skill development, catching up with her original teacher. She eventually became a violin teacher on her own, conducting many recitals and following the progress of several promising students. She was much beloved by her students and their families and taught until she was 84.
In 2019 she was honored at the Pacific University at their 71st annual “Music in May” concert, where she had performed 70 years ago.
In 2019, she relocated with her daughter and son-in-law to Forest Grove, OR.
Lucille’s greatest joy in life beyond music was her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love shone through the raising of her own children, guiding them through parenthood, and sharing in the love and joy of her great grandchildren. She had a witty humor, a special beauty and grace, a concern for others that was legendary, that stayed with her through her last breath.
Lucille leaves behind the people whom she loved the most: her eldest daughter, Nancy England (Keith England) and their 2 children, Laura and Taylor; her son, Clifford Wright (Dawn Wright) and their 2 children, Garrett (Bethanie Wright) and Leslie Wright; her youngest daughter, Shelley Taylor (Dave Taylor) and her two children, Autumn Bianchi (Graham Bianchi) and Tyler Tofte (Jennifer Tofte). She also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren, Hailey and Skyler Wright (Garrett and Bethanie), Tristen Tofte (Tyler and Jennifer), and Gianna and Beau Bianchi (Autumn and Graham Bianchi). Lucille had lived with Shelley and her husband Dave for the past 16 years, enjoying family time in abundance.
Lucille was a devoted Jehovah Witness for the past 55 years; her faith was a comfort and solid foundation for how she lived, endured, loved and shared her life.
Lucille, 88, a resident of the Forest Grove community, died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at the Marquis Care of Forest Grove. Family Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral, 2308 Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove. Interment Rites will be scheduled in the summer at the Park Hill Cemetery, 5915 E. Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, WA.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.