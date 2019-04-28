MARGARET ”PEGGY” FASTABEND
February 27, 1936 ˜ April 14, 2019
Margaret Irene Fastabend of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was 83 years young, born on February 27, 1936 in Costa Mesa, CA to Cecil and Russell Smith.
Peggy traveled extensively with her husband enjoying many cruises and adventures. She enjoyed playing games, always having an electronic card game with her.
Her greatest love was being with her family.
Robert ”Bob” Fastabend, her husband of 66 years, preceded her in death on December 24th, 2017.
Peggy is survived by her children, Karen Black (Pat), Jackie Dicker (John), Ken Fastabend (Cathy), Randall Fastabend (Corinn) and Paula Starr (Kandie); her 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie Quashnik (Dick); and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held starting at 2:00, Saturday, May 4th at Robinwood Station in West Linn, OR, 3706 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 28, 2019