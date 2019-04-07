Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Garland) Harrington. View Sign



MARGARET (GARLAND) HARRINGTON

December 28, 1933 ˜ March 10, 2019



Margaret (Garland) Harrington passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 85 in Vancouver, Washington. She was born on December 28, 1933 in Pineville, Kentucky to James and Hazel Garland. Margaret’s early years were spent in New York City where she had fond memories of her life there.

The family moved to Vancouver, Washington in 1942 where her parents joined the war effort and worked in the Kaiser Shipyards.

Margaret attended Washougal High School and was active in the band and in the choir, often performing solo’s. She was a gifted singer and piano player and performed with The Garland Family Band around Vancouver and Portland playing for dances in the 40’s and 50’s and later folk music with her father.

Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed Celtic and Classical music and Opera.

Margaret, along with her former husband, owned and operated Olives East Coffees and Teas in four locations in the Seattle and Bellevue area for 27 years. They would train their Baristas at Starbucks and brought Starbucks Coffee Beans into their stores when Starbucks was just a small Seattle Roaster in Pike Street Market.

Margaret is survived by her brother, James Garland of Arlington, Washington; four children, Jim Wilbur, Ed Wilbur, Ken Baxter (Connie) and Theresa Spencer (Gerry); and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Garland; and infant, son Gerald Baxter.

There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on April 12th, 2019 at 3 PM.

Special thanks to her friends, Alyson Reavis and Cyndy Hurtado, who for 4 years helped out mom through hip operations and other functions to become independent again for the last 3 months of her life. Our family will be forever grateful to them both.

Please sign her guest book @

