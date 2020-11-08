MARGARET EMMA (DUBACK) ELLITHORPE
May 3, 1914 ˜ October 29, 2020
Margaret died peacefully the evening of Oct. 29, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA; born May 3, 1914, to Harry and Nellie Duback.
She graduated in 1932 from Union High School. Margaret had several odd jobs including working in the prune driers until she met and married the love of her life, William Ellithorpe. Together they spent the next 52 years together and raised seven children.
Margaret loved to garden and grow flowers. She also loved to sew and do embroidery work. She crocheted beautiful doilies.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William; and four grandchildren.
She is survived by one sister, Minnie Wiest of Vancouver; seven children, Vincent, James and Steven (Judy) of Battle Ground, WA, Ernie, Alice Smith, Kathleen Gibson and Claudia Villanueva of Vancouver; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private burial service.
