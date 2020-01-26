Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Memorial service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARGARET ELLEN BEARSS GENERAUX

January 20th, 1927 ˜ January 19th, 2020



Margaret Ellen Bearss Generaux passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2020 from natural causes. She was born to Chelcy and Marie Bearss in Kearney, Nebraska. At the age of 14, in 1941, her family moved from Nebraska to Vancouver, Washington. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1943 at the age of 16. Margaret then went to welding and machinist school and became a welder at the Vancouver ship yards building Liberty ships during WWII. She saved money during that time so she could go to college in Corvalis at Oregon State University where she studied to be a dietitian.

Margaret married Harry Generaux, who was a B17 bomber pilot during WWII, in 1946.

She worked many different jobs during her lifetime including in the banking industry and as a “salad girl” at Manning’s Cafeteria in Portland, Oregon. She also was the chief decorator and bookkeeper for her and Harry’s construction company. She was a speaker with NW Christian Women’s Club for over 12 years and had a great time with her friendships in that organization. Margaret loved baking and would read a cookbook like a novel. She loved her Siamese cat, Tiffie, who lived to be 18. She also loved traveling and she and Harry spent many years in Arizona as “snow birds”.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harry; one son, Dave (Laura); granddaughters, Kristin Generaux Cano and Megan Generaux Conahan (Chris); great-grandchildren, Brendan, Chenin and Camille; step-granddaughter, Amy Cressy (Jamie); four step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 12:30 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. There will be light refreshments following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Please sign her guest book @

