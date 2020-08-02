MARGARET E. TAYLOR-DAILEY
January 31, 1928 ˜ July 5, 2020
Margaret (Marge) of Camas, WA passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was surrounded by loving family at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Washougal, WA.
She was born 3rd eldest in Lester, WV to Mary and John Baker. She grew up in Colorado Springs, CO where at the age of 9 she worked polishing silver & washing crystal at the now historic Broadmoor Hotel.
She married Kenneth Taylor and started a family in Kansas, raised her family in California and, as her kids got older, worked. Employers appreciated her loyalty and dedication to her work. Throughout the years she enjoyed crocheting, bowling, games, picnics & Sunday rides with the family.
She and Ken loved traveling after retirement, then chose to reside in Washougal. She worked at the Washougal Pendleton Mill and, especially enjoyed her part-time work at Farrell & Eddy, in Camas.
After Ken passed, she volunteered at the Camas Sr. Center where she later was introduced to Waldon Dailey and, with a little help from friends, they became close friends. Waldon grew up in Camas & she met many new and special friends and enjoyed their life together.
Before Waldon passed, they traveled to visit family in Alaska and in California. She continued her travels to visit her sons and their families in California. where she was, in her words, treated like a Queen.
She is preceded in death by her spouses, Waldon Dailey (11 years) and Kenneth Taylor (49 years); sisters and brothers, Marie, Lorene, Henry, Jack Jr & Bill.
She is survived by her children, Dick & Theresa Taylor, Diane & John Hodges, Don & Kathy Taylor and Kent & Patty Taylor; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Mae, Irene, Jeri, Dorothy and Shirley, and brother, David.
Margaret is buried with Kenneth at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
