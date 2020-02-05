Guest Book View Sign Service Information Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel 624 Cleveland Boulevard Caldwell , ID 83606 (208)-459-0833 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel 624 Cleveland Boulevard Caldwell , ID 83606 View Map Service 11:00 AM Battle Ground Community Center Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARGARET ANNETTE FALK

August 25, 1958 ˜ January 21, 2020



Margaret Annette Falk, age 61, of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away on January 21st, 2020. She was born on August 25th, 1958 in Spokane, Washington to her late mother and father, Dava and John Carey. Raised an Air Force Brat, Margaret lived in many places around the globe including Germany, Bermuda and numerous U.S. States.

Margaret married Denny Falk in Battle Ground, Washington on December 13th, 1980. The couple had two beautiful daughters, Jenna and Jamie. They lived in Vancouver, Washington for 20 years before moving to Caldwell, Idaho.

Margaret enjoyed the outdoors and gazing upon starry night skies. Fishing and camping were her passions, but they always came second to raising her children and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She had an enchanted love for Long Beach, Washington and never once missed an opportunity to dig clams with her best friend, Pam.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Denny; daughters, Jenna (husband Lyckle) Van Es and Jamie (husband Ryan) Koutnik; brother, David Carey; sister, Theresa (husband Jeff) Hogan; and grandchildren, Bentley, Kali and Annamarie; along with many others who were loved and cared for by Margaret as if they were her own.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jeanetta Klavano; and at birth by her sister, Peggy.

Celebrations of Life will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho on February 8th at 1p.m. and at the Battle Ground Community Center in Battle Ground, Washington on February 15th at 11a.m.

It is the wish of her family that donations be made to , or a , in Margaret’s honor in lieu of flowers.

