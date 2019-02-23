Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Flynn. View Sign



MARGARET ANN FLYNN

December 5, 1936 ˜ February 21, 2019



Margaret Ann Flynn was born in Tulsa, OK. She married John W. Moers on July 9, 1960. They raised three girls, April (1963), Melinda (1965), and Cindy (1968). John and Margaret lived in Mission Viejo and Fallbrook, CA, before moving to Vancouver, WA in 2011.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, John W. Moers; daughters April Moers Turner (Greg), Melinda Moers Harriman (Bob), and Cindy Moers Brown (Sam). Grandchildren Briana Turner Koering (Taylor), Alyssa Turner Dillow (Ben), Caleb Turner (Maria), Daniel, Micah and Noah Turner, Katie Harriman, and Joshua Wright (Brandi); great-grand kids Samuel, John, Cassidy, and Marcus.

Margaret Ann Flynn was born in Tulsa, OK. She married John W. Moers on July 9, 1960. They raised three girls, April (1963), Melinda (1965), and Cindy (1968). John and Margaret lived in Mission Viejo and Fallbrook, CA, before moving to Vancouver, WA in 2011.Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, John W. Moers; daughters April Moers Turner (Greg), Melinda Moers Harriman (Bob), and Cindy Moers Brown (Sam). Grandchildren Briana Turner Koering (Taylor), Alyssa Turner Dillow (Ben), Caleb Turner (Maria), Daniel, Micah and Noah Turner, Katie Harriman, and Joshua Wright (Brandi); great-grand kids Samuel, John, Cassidy, and Marcus.

