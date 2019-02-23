|
MARGARET ANN FLYNN
December 5, 1936 ˜ February 21, 2019
Margaret Ann Flynn was born in Tulsa, OK. She married John W. Moers on July 9, 1960. They raised three girls, April (1963), Melinda (1965), and Cindy (1968). John and Margaret lived in Mission Viejo and Fallbrook, CA, before moving to Vancouver, WA in 2011.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, John W. Moers; daughters April Moers Turner (Greg), Melinda Moers Harriman (Bob), and Cindy Moers Brown (Sam). Grandchildren Briana Turner Koering (Taylor), Alyssa Turner Dillow (Ben), Caleb Turner (Maria), Daniel, Micah and Noah Turner, Katie Harriman, and Joshua Wright (Brandi); great-grand kids Samuel, John, Cassidy, and Marcus.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2019